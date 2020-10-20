Shah Rukh Khan to get back to films after 2 years and will shoot for Pathan from Nov, Deepika Padukone to join in Jan: report

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who hasn’t shot for a film since the release of his 2018 film Zero, is finally getting back to work again. He will begin shooting for his next film, Pathan, from November-end this year.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The two are expected to join the shoot from January 2021. John plays the antagonist in the film.

As per a report in Mid Day, he will commence shoot of Siddharth Anand’s Pathan at Yash Raj Films studios in Andheri, Mumbai. The report says that given that there will be a lot of excitement around Shah Rukh’s return to films after nearly two years of sabbatical, producer Aditya Chopra has planned for a ‘tentpole actioner’.

An unnamed trade source was quoted as saying: “The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh’s portions, after which the unit will take a New Year’s break. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist, will join the second stint that is slated for January 2021. Like Siddharth’s previous outing War [2019], Pathan will be a slick and stylish revenge drama. Since the film marks Shah Rukh and John’s first on-screen union, Adi and Siddharth have etched out dramatic scenes featuring them. They have roped in action director Parvez Shaikh, who has worked on War, Brahmastra and Bell Bottom, to design high-octane fight sequences between the duo.”

The actor is currently in UAE, where his team Kolkata Knight Riders are taking part in the ongoing IPL 2020. He is often seen in long hair with a light beard, reportedly, the look for Pathan. The source added: “Shah Rukh will sport a stylish look with outfits curated by stylist Shaleena Nathani. Like Raees [2017] where he was seen wearing spectacles, this film will have him flaunting customised sunglasses.”

On not signing a film after Zero, he had told Filmfare last year: “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

