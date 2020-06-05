Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone joining Hollywood, this was his answer

Sections
Shah Rukh Khan was happy about Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone joining Hollywood in 2017.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra worked together in Don.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra worked together in Don and Don 2 together and never since. However, he once said that he was happy for all that Priyanka has achieved in her career.

In 2017, Shah Rukh was asked about Priyanka and Deepika Padukone’s journey into Hollywood during an interview with ANI. He replied, “Full appreciation for Deepika and Priyanka, I think what they have done is amazing as a stepping stone to a lot of actors and actresses to move towards Hollywood.”

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Quantico.

As for his own Hollywood aspirations, Shah Rukh had said, “My dream has been very small and my dream is to make that one film in India which the world loves as much as the biggest hits in India. If I do it as a producer, as an actor, as a light boy, as a spot boy, as a cameraman. whatever I just want to make that one film for India.”

Priyanka’s US television show Quantico started airing in 2015. She played the lead character, an FBI agent, on the show. She then bagged her first Hollywood film, Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She played the villain in the movie. Meanwhile, Deepika starred opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.



In 2018, Priyanka tied the knot with US singer and actor Nick Jonas. She will now be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Deepika’s next film will be 83, in which she stars as Romi Dev opposite her real-life husband Ranveer Singh, who plays cricketer Kapil Dev.

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, has not announced his next project after the failure of his 2018 release, Zero. Fans have been pleading with the actor to announce Don 3.

