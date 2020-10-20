Shah Rukh said no to DDLJ as he didn’t want to do ‘pansy, romantic’ roles, Sara Gurpal on her abusive marriage

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25: Shah Rukh Khan said no to DDLJ for this reason, this is how Aditya Chopra convinced him

No one does romance like Shah Rukh Khan. His 1995 blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, put him on the map as the ‘king of romance’. Did you know that he originally turned the film down because he was not keen on doing a film in the romance genre?

Shah Rukh Khan to get back to films after 2 years and will shoot for Pathan from Nov, Deepika Padukone to join in Jan: report

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who hasn’t shot for a film since the release of his 2018 film Zero, is finally getting back to work again. He will begin shooting for his next film, Pathan, from November-end this year.

Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal reacts to Tushar Kumar denying claims of an abusive marriage, says ‘he won’t admit what he has done’

Punjabi actor and singer Sara Gurpal was the first one to get evicted from popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, after just a week. She was at the centre of a controversy, after her estranged husband, Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar, accused her of lying about being single. He claimed that she married him for a green card and then chose fame over their relationship. She, meanwhile, alleged that it was an ‘abusive’ marriage.

Jeff Bridges says he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma: ‘I’m starting treatment, will keep you posted on my recovery’

Actor Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good. The 70-year-old actor channeled his The Dude character from The Big Lebowski in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening.

Sanjay Dutt responding well to treatment, his latest test results have come out very good, says family member

Sanjay Dutt, who is battling cancer, has responded “very well” to the medical treatment, according to a family member. In August, the 61-year-old actor had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

