Shaheen Bhatt pens letter to Alia Bhatt: ‘I’ve watched as you’ve weathered incomparable loss, shed old roles and adopted new ones’

Alia Bhatt recently featured on a magazine cover, shot by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Shaheen wrote a heartfelt letter to her younger sister, Alia, about how the actor has evolved in recent months.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 14:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt share a great bond as sisters.

Alia Bhatt recently found a new but amazing photographer in sister Shaheen Bhatt as she posed for the latest issue of Elle magazine. Shaheen has not just shown her photography skills but has also penned a heartfelt letter to Alia about how the actor has evolved as a person in the recent months.

Addressing Alia in the letter, which has been published in the magazine, Shaheen wrote, “There is no introduction for the readers about who the ‘real’ Alia is because the way I see it, there is no secret Alia, no version of you that’s cloaked in disguise.”

Shaheen treasures the time the two sisters have spent together during lockdown. “Through this pandemic, and the last few months in lockdown the bright spot in an otherwise bleak time has been the time we’ve spent together. It has been through this time that I’ve watched the sparks of understanding blossom into a full-blown self-realisation. And there is something truly astonishing in that – being a silent observer to the poetry in motion that is someone’s emotional evolution,” she wrote.

Alia spent most of her time in lockdown with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and was by his and his family’s side as they all grieved the loss of his father Rishi Kapoor. Alia often visits Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at their Mumbai home and was even accompanied by Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan on one occasion.



Talking about how Alia dealt with all of it, Shaheen wrote, “In these past few months, I have witnessed you display the sort of resilience and emotional stoutness that I could only have dreamed of for you. I’ve watched as you’ve weathered incomparable loss and become acquainted with the unfamiliar texture of grief. As you’ve shed old roles and adopted new ones. As you’ve sifted with remarkable gentleness through external onslaught for fragments of insight and gratitude.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt poses for new magazine cover, shot by sister Shaheen; Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor love it. See here

She concluded how Alia has evolved as a person after these tough times and wrote, “The highs and lows of the past few months have in no way reduced you, on the contrary, I have watched in astonishment as it has only enlarged your spirit, cementing your commitment to being truthful to who you are.”

