Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor asks wife Mira Rajput ‘why so beautiful’ as she shares the secret of her lustrous hair. Watch video

Shahid Kapoor asks wife Mira Rajput ‘why so beautiful’ as she shares the secret of her lustrous hair. Watch video

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share a new video detailing the secret to her lustrous hair. Her husband, Shahid Kapoor, left a sweet comment on her post. See it here.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput’s new Instagram video.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Mira Rajput shared her hair care routine with fans. Her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, dropped an adorable comment - ‘Why so beautiful’, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Mira began the video by describing her hair as wavy and said that it tends to get frizzy in humid climates, which is why she had ‘serious nightmares’ before moving to Mumbai. However, it worked out for the best as the water in Mumbai suits her hair. She also talked about not liking her hair initially and straightening it so much that her friends would ‘make fun of (her)’.

After talking about the damage caused to her hair by frequent straightening, Mira said that pregnancy did wonders for it - when she was expecting Misha, she had the ‘hair of (her) dreams’. “I was just so thrilled. The best part is, I didn’t suffer from any post-partum hair loss. In fact, this hair that I was blessed with, that my dearest daughter gave to me, stayed. I was in heaven. I had a thick ponytail. I would get bouncy curls whenever I would get my hair done. I didn’t suffer from any post-partum hair loss the first time around,” she said.

Also see: Twinkle Khanna’s peaceful moment turns into ‘war zone’ as kids Aarav and Nitara get into a fight, see photos

Mira said that when she was pregnant with son Zain, her experience was different. Though she had a lustrous mane during her pregnancy, she lost a lot of hair after he was born. “As soon as I delivered, it was almost like the kid took away all my hair. I had these really bad bald spots,” she said.

 

As a second-time mother, Mira thought it was natural and would stop, but the post-partum hair loss continued till Zain was around a year-and-a-half. She then made changes to her diet and started oiling her hair regularly again. She also advised using products designed to make hair look like the best version of itself, rather than look like something else.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump pulls out of October 15 presidential debate with Biden, calls it ‘a waste of time’
Oct 08, 2020 18:06 IST
NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
Oct 08, 2020 17:48 IST
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
Oct 08, 2020 17:21 IST
Mumbai police probes Republic TV for TRP fraud, Arnab Goswami hits back
Oct 08, 2020 17:24 IST

latest news

Mumbai cops arrest 2 TV channel owners, will probe Republic TV now
Oct 08, 2020 18:12 IST
X-ray of alligator reveals foreign object in stomach, most likely a coin
Oct 08, 2020 18:06 IST
RTI activist accuses Ludhiana MC staffer of graft, holds protest
Oct 08, 2020 18:01 IST
Romance fraud on the rise in times of Covid-19 pandemic
Oct 08, 2020 17:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.