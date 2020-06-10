Shahid Kapoor extends support to 40 Bollywood dancers, transfers money in their accounts: report

Shahid Kapoor has reportedly been in Beas with his wife and family through the lockdown.

Actor Shahid Kapoor has come to the aid of 40 Bollywood dancers who are severely affected by the lockdown, according to a report in Times of India. The actor will provide support to dancers who have worked with him from his initial days in Bollywood.

Raj Surani, a former Bollywood dancer who now helps dancers connect with filmmakers, was quoted as saying, “Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 and has stated that he will help them for the next 2 to 3 months.”

“We shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with Ishq Vishq. It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them we have even included those dancers who worked with him in Dhating Nach, Shaandaar, and Agal Bagal.”

The report said that Shahid will be helping 20 dancers from choreographer Bosco’s troupe as well as 20 dancers from choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan’s group.

Shahid, meanwhile, with his wife Mira Rajput and their kids has reportedly been quarantining at Radha Saomi retreat in Beas in Punjab. Some time back, a video went viral, which showed the actor, his wife and with their children Misha and Zain having a meal. According to a report in the Republic, Shahid had taken the family to Beas on March 17.

Quoting a source, it said, “He’s planning to stay there till all this dies down. He’s a responsible citizen. Janta Curfew was on March 22 and lockdown from March 25 and he’s been abiding by all rules as he’s concerned about everyone’s safety and his own and his family and he has two little children.”

