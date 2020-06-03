Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s video with kids Misha, Zain goes viral, watch it here

A video of actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, along with their children Misha and Zain, is going viral on social media. The family has been quarantining at the Radha Soami retreat in Beas during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, as per reports.

The 16-second video shows Shahid wearing casuals, sitting across from Mira, who is wearing a salwar suit. The couple appears to be having a meal, while nannies tend to Misha and Zain in the background.

Shahid had taken the family to Beas on March 17, according to a Republic report. The report quoted a source as saying, “He’s planning to stay there till all this dies down. He’s a responsible citizen. Janta Curfew was on March 22 and lockdown from March 25 and he’s been abiding by all rules as he’s concerned about everyone’s safety and his own and his family and he has two little children.”

Previously, Mira had shared a video of the ‘seva’ taking place at the facility, and had urged her Instagram followers to watch the entire video. The couple has been sharing regular social media updates for their fans during the lockdown.

Shahid took to his Instagram account recently to share a funny video in which he does an old man voice and says, “It’s time for quarantine. So much fun!” “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like. . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me,” Shahid wrote in his caption. Mira commented with a rolling-eyes emoji and wrote, “you actually posted this ridiculous video.”

In a recent interactive session with fans on Twitter, the actor revealed that he is in charge of washing the utensils at home during the lockdown. “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara (My department is doing the dishes, what’s yours)?” he told a fan, who asked him if he was helping out with the household chores.

