Shahid Kapoor returns home from Jersey shoot, and wife Mira Rajput isn’t happy

Shahid Kapoor has been practising social distancing at home after returning from the shoot for his upcoming film, Jersey. Wife Mira Kapoor has shared two pictures of Shahid as proof as she shared her disappointment at the same with a candid post.

Mira took to her Instagram Story to share a colour picture of him which shows him glued to his phone. She captioned it, “Crush is home but still long distance.” She then shared the same picture in monochrome and wrote, “Clearly that sweatshirt is loved more than me.”

Shahid Kapoor at his home in Mumbai.

Shahid, who plays a cricketer in Jersey, had been in Chandigarh to shoot for the final schedule of the sports-drama at Mohali stadium. Monali Thakur had also joined him for the shoot.

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late 30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the original 2019 film starring Nani in the lead, is also directing the Hindi version. Also featuring veteran actor and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur, the movie is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

Talking about shooting amid coronavirus pandemic, Monali had said the unit has decided to adopt strict health and hygiene measures. By creating a bio-bubble and strong quarantine rules, the unit has minimised contact with the outside world as it shoots.

Monali said when the team decided to get back to work, they had anticipated this situation but she has complete faith in her producers and unit members. “We were aware that the situation could get bad again but now with the amount of financial strain on the industry at large, going back to work is no longer a choice but a necessity. What’s important is being safe and following every guideline to the tee,” she said in a statement.

