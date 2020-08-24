Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha clicks a pic of Mira Rajput, proud mom says ‘Missy is getting quite good at this’

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha clicks a pic of Mira Rajput, proud mom says ‘Missy is getting quite good at this’

Shahid Kapoor’s little daughter Misha is turning out to quite an ace already. Her mother Mira Rajput shared a picture clicked by Misha, who will turn 4 this month.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mira Rajput shared a picture, clicked by her daughter Misha.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a lovely picture of herself with an equally interesting caption. She seems to be hinting that the picture was the handiwork of her young daughter Misha.

Sharing the picture as her Instagram stories, she wrote: “Missy is getting quite good at this.” The photo shows Mira comfortably seated on a sofa and posing for the camera.

Mira, who is otherwise pretty active on Instagram, has been maintaining a low profile for a while now despite occasional rakhi and food posts. However, on Sunday, she shared a rather romantic picture of husband Shahid and had written: “The way you look at me.”

Misha Kapoor’s picture of her mom Mira Rajput.

In the past, she has liberally written about and shared pictures of her two kids. Sharing a picture of her two kids kissing and hugging her, she had written in January, “happiest”.



Mira often talks about her children. Only recently, she had shared a quote which said: “One day I’ll have a sassy, know-it-all daughter and my husband will say “she got that from you” and I can’t wait.”

Mira has, in the past, shared a picture of a piece of embroidery she had done, with help from Misha. Sharing it, she had written: “Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!”

Also read: Instructor who trained first batch of IAF female pilots slams Gunjan Saxena biopic: ‘No one had to run to their room to change’

After spending a few months in Mumbai, when the first pandemic-related lockdown came into place, some time in June a video had emerged online which showed Shahid and his family at Beas, home to the Radha Soami Satsang of which the couple are followers.

Before the lockdown came into force, Shahid had been shooting for his upcoming sports drama Jersey in Chandigarh. Jersey is the official Hindi remake of hit Telugu film of the same name, starring Telugu star Nani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mira Rajput shares a new picture clicked by daughter Misha
Aug 24, 2020 10:50 IST
3 people get buried in landslide while clearing debris in Uttarakhand, body recovered
Aug 24, 2020 10:48 IST
Tributes pour in on Jaitley’s first death anniv
Aug 24, 2020 10:45 IST
Sushant’s brother-in-law responds to queries about his death
Aug 24, 2020 10:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.