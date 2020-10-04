Shahid Kapoor’s four-year-old daughter Misha bakes a cake and eats it too, Mira Kapoor shares proof

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha is growing up fast and seems to have picked up not just her love for jewellery from her mother Mira Kapoor but also seems to be following in her footsteps in the kitchen. Mira has now shared a glimpse of a chocolate cake made by the four-year-old.

Sharing two pictures of the cake on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Baked, iced, clicked and eaten by Missy. I think she’s watching me a bit too keenly and I better be careful. #copycat #goodolchocolatecake. P.S Spot the finger-licks.”

The cake looks freshly baked and iced with chocolate and sweet sprinkles. Marks of ‘finger-licks’ by a child can be clearly seen on the right side of the cake.

Mira’s followers were delighted to know about Misha’s cooking skills. A fan asked in amazement, “Missy baked this?” and another one wrote, “Missy is a quick catcher.” One more commented, “She’s already a pro.”

Mira had earlier shared a glimpse of beaded jewellery the little one had made at home. Sharing a picture of the colourful trinkets on Instagram, Mira had written, “I guess the jewellery obsession runs in the fam #startthemyoung.”

During the lockdown, the mother-daughter duo had also tried their hand at embroidery. Sharing a picture of two embroidered hearts (one inside the other) on a white piece of cloth, Mira wrote, “Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!”

Shahid and Mira have two kids together, Misha, 4, and Zain, 2. Shahid had shared a similarity between Mira and Misha during his appearance on talk show, No Filter Neha. On being asked to name the person who always bosses him around, he had said, “They both are Virgos, they are women and they know that.”

