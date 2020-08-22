Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor’s intense gaze still feels romantic to Mira Rajput: ‘The way you look at me’

Shahid Kapoor’s intense gaze still feels romantic to Mira Rajput: ‘The way you look at me’

Mira Rajput has shared a new picture of Shahid Kapoor, showing their fans how he ‘looks at her’. Check it out.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two kids together.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s trademark Kabir Singh gaze is nothing but romantic for his wife Mira Rajput. On Saturday, Mira shared a new picture of her husband, as they chilled together in their garden.

The photo shows Shahid in a grey T-shirt and long hair, staring at Mira with an intense expression on his face. But Mira is simply too smitten. “The way you look at me,” she captioned the post.

 

Mira and Shahid’s fans also found her post too cute. “Shahid’s kabir loook to Mira,” wrote one. “Is so romantic ,” wrote another.



Mira and Shahid have been spending all their time together since March when the coronavirus lockdown was announced. On a special day in June, Shahid even turned chef for her. Taking to Instagram Story, Mira shared a picture of pasta that Shahid had prepared. She also revealed it was for the first time that Shahid has cooked something for her in their five years of marriage. “The husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this by far the best pasta I’ve eaten!!! #nobias,” Mira had written.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira got married in 2015. A year later, the couple became parents to a baby girl, Misha. In 2018, Mira gave birth to a son, whom they named Zain.

Shahid will be seen in the cricket drama, titled Jersey. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film also features Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and actor Mrunal Thakur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi
Aug 22, 2020 20:20 IST
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Aug 22, 2020 20:16 IST
Donald Trump’s Iran Move at UN Amplifies ‘America First’ Snub of Allies
Aug 22, 2020 20:03 IST
India will be host England in February 2021: Sourav Ganguly
Aug 22, 2020 19:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.