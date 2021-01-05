Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh co-star Vanita Kharat sets internet on fire with risque photo championing body positivity. See here

Vanita Kharat, the actor who played Kabir Singh’s house help in the film of the same name, has shared a picture of herself from a risque photoshoot, highlighting body positivity. The picture, apparently a part of a calendar shoot, showed Vanita posing naked, with a strategically placed kite in front of her.

“I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body... because I am ME...!!!,” Vanita captioned the post, and credited Tejas Nerurkar as the photographer. “Let’s get together to join this Body Positivity Movement,” she added. Shared four days ago, the post has received nearly 17000 ‘likes’ and several positive comments from Vanita’s friends.

The actor’s scene in Kabir Singh became the source of thousands of memes. It showed her character running away from an angry Kabir, played by Shahid Kapoor. The two reunited at the Star Screen Awards in 2019, and Vanita had shared pictures with Shahid on the occasion.

Vanita has also appeared in Marathi projects such as Vicky Velingkar and Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, among others.

Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, became the runaway hit of 2019, making over Rs 370 crore worldwide. The film received mixed reviews, however, with criticism directed at it for glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity.

