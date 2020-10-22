Shahid Kapoor’s practice session for Jersey impresses Suresh Raina: ‘Superb cover drive man’

Actor Shahid Kapoor is back in prep mode for his upcoming film Jersey. On Thursday, he shared a video of himself practising some batting strokes on the field and got an unexpected compliment.

The video shows Shahid working on his cover drive. He is in full cricket gear with a helmet, gloves and leg pads. “Early mornings.. wake up with drive,” he captioned his post. Seeing his video, cricketer Suresh Raina commented, “@shahidkapoor superb cover drive man ! With great head position best wishes always.” Shahid said that getting praised by Raina made his day. “@sureshraina3 my man. Coming from you. It made my day week and year,” he wrote.

Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid. She, too, took to comments section to share a raised hands emoji. Fans of Shahid also shared compliments for his hard work. “You look professional,” wrote a fan. “Nyc drive paaji,” wrote another.

Jersey team recently wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule of the movie. Shahid and Mrunal posted about the same on social media. “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state,” he wrote.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. It traced the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

The film also stars Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur. This will be their second project together after Shandaar. Pankaj also directed Shahid in Mausam.

