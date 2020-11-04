Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput says she loves food too much to keep Karwa Chauth fast, promises to try harder next year

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, appears to have tried and failed to keep a Karwa Chauth fast on Wednesday. She wrote in a social media post that she simply loves food too much.

Mira took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Baby, I love you but I love food too. To our forever threesome. Happy KC, @shahidkapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always.”

Earlier in the week, Shahid had posted a blurry picture of the two of them. The actor, who recently resumed filming his upcoming sports drama Jersey, wrote that he was missing Mira. She replied to the post, and wrote, “Aren’t you glad I didn’t put up the #imissyoutoo post.”

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. They are now parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Talking about their family life, Mira had said in an interview to The Times of India, “I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life,” she said.

On Mira’s birthday in September, Shahid shared a special post for her, and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life.”

Other Bollywood celebrities who’ve posted about Karva Chauth include Ayushmann Khurrana’s writer-director wife, Tahira Kashyap; Kiara Advani, who drew a henna pattern on her mother’s hand; and Raj Kundra, who wished wife Shilpa Shetty on the occasion.

