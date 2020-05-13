Shahid Kapoor says he is washing utensils at home during lockdown: ‘Mera department bartan ka hai’

Shahid Kapoor held an Ask Me Anything session with his fans late Tuesday and talked about all from his last film Kabir Singh to his upcoming sports biopic, Jersey. The actor is currently spending quality time with wife Mira and kids Misha and Zain amid lockdown and gave some honest answers about his personal preferences as well.

On being asked if he was doing any of the household chores during lockdown, the actor replied, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? (my department is doing the dishes, what’s yours?)” Besides sharing about his favourite dessert - vanilla ice-cream and gulaab jamun and his love for the Punjabi cuisine, Shahid was also asked to say a few words about Team India caption Virat Kohli. To this he replied, “Like his new look.” On the question of binge-watching on the OTT platforms, Shahid said, “Really enjoyed Family Man.” The show is a suspense thriller with Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

Shahid was asked by a fan if he feels disappointed that his Kabir Singh performance wasn’t appreciated by the awards ceremonies because of the controversy surrounding it. But the actor disagreed, “On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all.”

Shahid also talked about his upcoming film, Jersey, in which he plays a cricketer. “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team,” he said. On his experience of working with actor father Pankaj Kapur in the film, he added, “I still get nervous sharing the frame with him.”

Also read: Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Relationship with Russell Peters to scary stalker, did you know these facts about her?

The actor said in his goodbye message, “Keep it real you all. And make it count. Spread love. Be kind. Give what you can. And always believe.. this shall pass too. Goodnight. Shabbakhair.”

He also shared a throwback picture from the days of Padmaavat on Instagram. The pictures highlights his bulked up physique and eight pack abs as he clicks a selfie. He had sported longer hair and beard in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more