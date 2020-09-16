Shahid Kapoor shares throwback video of net session from Jersey sets, Mohammad Shami says ‘Well played’

Shahid Kapoor cannot wait to return to the sets of Jersey. He took to Instagram to share a throwback video in which he smashes a shot during net practice. “Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey,” he captioned it.

In the video, Shahid is seen dressed in cricket whites as he smacks the ball. His skills got a thumbs up from fast bowler Mohammad Shami, who commented, “Well played.” The actor’s mother, Neelima Azeem, also complimented him and wrote, “Shot,” followed by applause and kiss emojis.

Fans also showered praise on Shahid. “Wat a shot!! Perfect on drive with high elbow treat to watch,” one wrote. “Replacement for suresh raina found,” another commented. “Nd we can’t wait for #JERSEY to see ur legendary performance SK ! much love,” a third wrote.

Also read: Swara Bhasker calls Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal to Jaya Bachchan’s speech ‘sickening’, says ‘abuse me if you want’

Shahid was shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh when the coronavirus pandemic struck the country. On March 14, he announced that filming was stalled for safety reasons. “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe,” he posted on Twitter.

Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Shahid will be seen as a former cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s. The film revolves around how he makes a smashing comeback, despite age not being on his side.

Nani, who played the lead role in the Telugu version of Jersey, said he was looking forward to the remake starring Shahid. “I am super happy and I am really looking forward, like everyone else, to see what the response will be. It is going to be such a big release across the country. I want to see how people will receive the film,” he had earlier told Hindustan Times.

Follow @htshowbiz for more