Shahid Kapoor shaves years off his face, soaks up some vitamin-D in new selfies

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a bunch of impressive new selfies on Instagram. The actor showed off his clean-shaven new look as he posed inside his car.

Shahid is seen with long hair and sans his usual bearded look in the new photos. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Getting my share of vitamin D for the day.”

Shahid’s fans were in love with his new look. Actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Killlla look bro !! Best yet.” A fan wrote, “You need Vitamin Me.”

Shahid celebrated his wife Mira Rajput’s 26th birthday on Monday. He took to Instagram to share a picture of Mira and wish her on her special day. “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life,” he wrote.

The couple completed five years of marriage in July. Mira took to Instagram to post the picture in which she was seen bowing down at a Gurudwara with her star husband. Keeping the caption simple yet special, she wrote, “Gratitude” and added a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji in the caption.

Shahid and Mira got married in a private ceremony in New Delhi five years ago. They are now parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Shahid was shooting for Jersey in Chandigarh when the coronavirus pandemic took over, leading to cancellation of all film and television shoots. While a few actors have resumed shooting for their projects, Shahid seems to have chosen to wait it out.

In an interview with Times of India, Jersey director Gowtam Tinnamuri spoke about Shahid’s prep before shooting begins. “Now, there is a cap on the number of crew members can be present on the film set. Whenever the government allows us to increase the number, following the health situation in the country, we would need at least four weeks to be on floors. As for Shahid, he would need at least two weeks of cricket practice before we begin the shoot to get back into the groove. He is a good cricketer, so we have less to worry on that front,” he said.

Jersey is a remake of the Telugu hit by the same name. The film will also star Shahid’s father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

