Shahid Kapoor tells Mira Rajput ‘no one is taking you seriously’ as she posts video on how to keep kids busy during pandemic

Staying put in the house for days together can make children restless, but Mira Rajput has come up with some hacks. She shared a video on how to keep them busy during the pandemic but her husband Shahid Kapoor feels that “no one’s taking (her) seriously”.

In the video, Mira said, “I am sure that all of you who have kids or have kids in the family know that because of the pandemic, our kids are indoors, they are getting bored of their toys very quickly and they are getting very restless. Because I have been through this myself, I know exactly where you are coming from. Trust me, there are times when I have gone and hidden in the bathroom, hoping that my kids find their dad instead.”

Mira then shared a list of toys that the children can independently play with as well as some that will bring the entire family together. “Hack the lockdown madness with my picks of toys to keep the little monsters busy! Whether it’s independent play or a full on fam-jam, I’ve got you covered,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Shahid joked that the reason that no one is taking her words seriously is because she looks ‘too young’. He commented on her post, “No ones taking you seriously cause you looking too young to be a mom of 2,” along with a tongue emoji.

Mira, who married Shahid at the age of 20, welcomed daughter Misha just a year later. Their son, Zain, was born in 2018, just two days before her 24th birthday.

In an interview with Filmfare last year, Shahid had talked about how the transition after getting married was tough on Mira. “She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with,” he had said.

