Shahid Kapoor thanks fans as Kabir Singh turns 1, Sona Mohapatra slams Salman Khan on his Sushant Singh Rajput comment

Sona Mohapatra called Salman Khan’s appeal for support for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans as a PR gimmick. Shahid Kapoor took to Instgram to celebrate completion of one year of Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor pens note on one year of Kabir Singh: ‘You understood him in a time where people are quick to judge’

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to thank fans for loving his film Kabir Singh. The film, which is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, completed one year on Sunday. Shahid said his fans understood the emotional arc of the character.

Team Master releases special poster on Vijay’s birthday

The makers of Vijay’s Master released a special poster from their film on the occasion of actor Vijay’s birthday on Monday. The new poster was unveiled at midnight to ring in Vijay’s birthday and it went viral in seconds on social media.

Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Singer Sona Mohapatra termed Salman Khan ‘the one & only poster boy of toxic masculinity’ as she tweeted about the actor’s request to his fans to ‘stand with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family’.

Sussanne Khan calls Hrithik Roshan ‘best dad ever’, shares precious memories with sons Hrehaan and Hridaan

On Father’s Day, Sussanne Khan gave a shout out to her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan for being an excellent father to their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Nick Jonas posts emotional note for Priyanka Chopra’s dad on Father’s Day: ‘I wish I would have had the chance to meet you’

American singer and Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas on Sunday took to Instagram to post an emotional note on his late father-in-law Dr Ashok Chopra and his own dad Kevin Jonas Sr on the occasion of Father’s Day.

