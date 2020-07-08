Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor wishes Mira Rajput on 5th wedding anniversary: ‘Thank you for being you, helping me be a better me’. See pic

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture with wife Mira Rajput from their wedding anniversary celebrations on Instagram along with a message.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 07:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrate 5 years of marriage.

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Tuesday. After Mira shared a few throwback pictures during the day, Shahid shares a picture from the celebrations at home, on Instagram.

Sharing a fresh couple picture on Instagram, the Kabir Singh actor wrote, “5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love.” Both of them can be seen twining in indigo as they smile for the camera.

Mira, had however, shared an anniversary post with a quirky message for husband Shahid. Sharing a picture from their sangeet ceremony, she’d wrote, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you.”

Giving Shahid the success mantra for a happy marriage, she wrote, “You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”. To many more years of us.”



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput on their wedding day and during their sangeet ceremony.

She had also shared a picture from their wedding day and captioned it, “Gratitude.” It showed them bowing their heads in a gurudwara to seek blessings of the almighty.

Shahid and Mira had an arranged marriage in 2015. The two are parents to three-year-old daughter Misha and one-year-old son Zain.

