Shahid Kapoor wishes mom Neelima Azeem with heartfelt birthday post, Mira Rajput calls her ‘world’s best dadi, lioness mama’

Actor Shahid Kapoor has wished his mother, Neelima Azeem, a happy birthday with a special social media post. He took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of his mother, with a heartfelt message.

Shahid wrote, “Mom..... I love you ..... happy happy birthday.” Shahid’s wife, Mira Rajput, also shared a post for Neelima, and wrote in her caption, “Happy Birthday to the World’s Best Dadi Pied piper to the kids, lioness mama to her cubs and my forever friend. We love you Mom Stay happy, keep dancing through life and may your gift of storytelling never tire.”

Neelima and Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapur, tied the knot in 1975 but parted ways a few years later. He has been married to Supriya Pathak for more than three decades and has two children - Sanah Kapur, who made her Bollywood debut with Shaandaar, and Ruhaan Kapur - with her. Neelima is also the mother of actor Ishaan Khatter, from her ex-husband Rajesh Khattar.

In an interview, she had spoken about the difficulty of raising Shahid, who was three years old when she separated from Pankaj. “I would like to say that I didn’t decide to separate. It’s a fact. He moved on and it was a difficult thing for me to stomach but he also had his reasons. We had been friends from a long time. I think I was 15 years old when I became friends with him. He had very good reasons and I understood it,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

“When there’s a break-up, which is called divorce, it is painful for both. There was a lot of friendship and attachment but there was heartbreak. It’s alright. He’s very well settled with his family today and I wish him well,” she added.

