Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira Rajput on her birthday: ‘My love, you are beautiful inside out’, see pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor wished wife Mira Rajput on her 26th birthday on Monday, calling her ‘beautiful inside out’. The actor also shared a gorgeous photo of his wife on social media.

“Happy birthday, my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life,” the actor wrote in his note. Mira is seen smiling at the camera in the photo as she is dressed in a vibrant, multi-coloured dress.

Mira’s brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter also wrote a birthday wish for her. Sharing a photo of the two of them together on Instagram, Ishaan wrote, “Happy birthday bhaabidooooo @mirakapoor,” along with a heart emoji. While Mira is dressed in white and pink, Ishaan is in a printed shirt. Both of them are seen smiling to the camera.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7 in 2015 in Delhi. The couple are parents to two kids - Zain and Misha. Zain also celebrated his birthday last week and Mira had shared a sneak peek into the celebrations. “The obsession is TWO real. Happy birthday, Zain,” she wrote with the photos of streamers and decorations.

Shahid will soon join the shooting of Jersey remake. The original starred Nani and was directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who will also be helming the remake. The actor plays a former cricketer who wears India’s colours again to fulfil his son’s dreams. The film will also star Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur as his mentor.

Ishaan will be seen in Khaali Peeli which will go directly to a streaming platform. He is also a part of The BBC series Suitable Boy, which will be seen on Netflix in India.