Shahid Kapoor wraps Jersey filming, says '47 days of shoot during Covid' was 'just unbelievable'. See pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday marked the end of filming on his upcoming project, Jersey. He reflected on the conditions under which the shoot was completed and complimented the team for their commitment.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 08:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

Actor Shahid Kapoor and the team of his upcoming film, Jersey, have wrapped its shoot. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture.

He wrote: “It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateshwaracreations” The picture showed Shahid, standing with his back to the camera, inside a flood-lit stadium.

 

The shoot of Jersey had been stopped in mid-March this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The team had been shooting in Chandigarh and Mohali. After resuming work months later, the team shot extensively in Uttarakhand and later in Chandigarh to wrap the film.

Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The original stars Nani in the lead and tells the story of a failed cricketer who decides to make one final bid to play for India, after his young son expresses a desire to own a team jersey. Both the films have been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The remake also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in prominent roles.

