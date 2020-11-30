Sections
Shakeela new poster: Richa Chadha’s sexy South siren avatar a perfect ode to ’90s adult star

A new poster of Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela was unveiled on Monday. Richa rocks as a sultry and sexy siren who ruled the B-grade film scene in South Indian industries in the ’90s and 2000s.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shakeela poster: Richa Chadha plays the lead in this biopic.

A new poster of Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela was unveiled on Monday. Richa plays Shakeela, an adult star who worked primarily in South Indian film industries and rose to great heights despite hurdles.

The poster showed Richa in a glamorous avatar, standing with a gun in hand and dressed in a red sari. Scribbled behind her are a number of abuses in Hindi, taunting her for the colour of her skin, her weight and her faith.

 

Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film will chronicle her life - born and raised in a conservative Muslim family, Shakeela opted for a career in films, aged only 16. She worked in more than 250 films and soon emerged as a leading adult star in the ’90s and early 2000s.



 

 

 

The film will go beyond the glitz and glamour of film industry and lay bare the hurdles and discrimination she faced on her to the top and how she became the face of B-grade films. At one time, she even threatened the major established superstars of the day.

Speaking about his film, director Indrajit said in a statement: “Shakeela is my passion project. I have known her since 2003 when I worked with her. Her rags-to-riches story caught my attention. I did some extensive personal interviews with her and came to know so much about the person that she is behind that image of a star. And I knew that it is only Richa who can nail the part. This film will help youngsters who aspire to be part of the film industry understand that there is more to the overlying glitz and glamour.”

The film will be a Christmas release. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai.

