Shakeela teaser: Richa Chadha brings adult star’s rags-to-riches story to life

The makers of Richa Chadha-starrer Shakeela unveiled a teaser of the film on Wednesday. The short video clip gave viewers a glimpse of the stardom Shakeela achieved and the harassment she faced off-screen.

The clip began with a voice-over declaring how every time the attendance in cinema halls fell in the ’90s, distributors and exhibitors would think of only one name - Shakeela. Cut to 2020, when the business was again down, and Shakeela was called upon again. After a closeup of Richa, what followed were montages of not only her crazy fan following but also the harassment she had to face.

For the uninitiated, Shakeela was a prominent adult star who worked in the South Indian film industries in the 1990s. Hailing from a conservative Muslim family, Shakeela made her film debut, aged only 16, and soon went on to give the biggest stars a run for their money. The film will trace her journey, the highs and lows she faced.

Speaking about it, Richa said in a statement: “I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela’s story is unlike any other and yet it’s universal. She is very well known down south and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji.”

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai. Speaking about the film, director Indrajit Lankesh had earlier said in another official statement: “Shakeela is my passion project. I have known her since 2003 when I worked with her. Her rags-to-riches story caught my attention. I did some extensive personal interviews with her and came to know so much about the person that she is behind that image of a star. And I knew that it is only Richa who can nail the part. This film will help youngsters who aspire to be part of the film industry understand that there is more to the overlying glitz and glamour.”

