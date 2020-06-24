Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shakti Kapoor is a fan of Sonu Sood: ‘Many people contributed money but nobody came out and stood in the sun for them’

Shakti Kapoor is a fan of Sonu Sood: ‘Many people contributed money but nobody came out and stood in the sun for them’

Shakti Kapoor has said that he is a fan of Sonu Sood for all he has done for the migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shakti Kapoor says Sonu Sood has helped migrants without any political motive.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has only praise for Sonu Sood, who has been working for migrant workers and facilitating their safe travel back home. In an interview to the The Times of India, Shakti said he had become a big fan of Sonu for his philanthropic work.

Shakti said that Sonu is not doing any of it for political gain. “I have become a very big fan of Sonu Sood. He is one person who is genuinely doing it with his heart. He has nothing to do with any politics around. He is not going to stand in any election. Whatever he is doing, he is doing with the right intention. He is a very simple family man. He saw the plight of the migrants and decided to do something to help them which are simply commendable. He sent so many people home. Now, even the Government is behind him and he is continuing to do a beautiful job. Hats off to him,” he said. “There are many people who have contributed a lot of money for the needy people but nobody came out and stood in the sun to ensure that people reach their home safely,” he added.

Sonu says that he has sent as many as 30,000 stranded migrant workers back to their homes during the coronavirus lockdown. He arranged buses from their journey home and even airlifted students and workers from different states and sent them to their homes.

Also read: 37 years of Woh Saat Din: Anil Kapoor shares his journey when he ‘started as an actor, became a star’



Shakti was in lockdown with his family. After the lockdown rules were relaxed, he said he would not allow his actor daughter Shraddha Kapoor to resume work. “I will not go out and work for now nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don’t think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won’t let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one’s life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside,” he told TOI in another interview.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cambridge University gets new centre to evaluate Indian philanthropy
Jun 24, 2020 18:06 IST
PMPML postpones bus purchase, Rs10 travel anywhere plans
Jun 24, 2020 18:04 IST
Great news, says PM Modi as Centre upgrades Kushinagar airport
Jun 24, 2020 18:03 IST
Rare books on Sikhism, Punjab emerge in London sale
Jun 24, 2020 18:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.