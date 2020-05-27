Shakti Kapoor: My heart cries looking at the condition of the migrants amid this crisis

Sections
The actor says while he can’t do much except for donating money, he urges the Government to create an authorised NGO or pan-India initiative to ensure that help reaches out to them

Updated: May 27, 2020 12:13 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Times

Actor Shakti Kapoor feels this problem could have been solved in a week’s time but people didn’t take action at the right time

Ever since Shakti Kapoor posted an emotional video on social media talking about the plight of migrants of the country, the actor says he has been getting messages from random people who are stuck in Mumbai asking for help.

Due to the lockdown, the actor feels that his hands are tied but says that one way to help them in this crisis is by setting up a separate body where people can donate and the money can then be used only for their welfare across India. 

“My heart cries looking at the condition of the migrants. There was a woman who gave birth to a child on the road and after some time, she continued to walk. Some are surviving by eating leaves, while others are dying of hunger and run over by trains and vehicles. There are small children as well who are walking miles, barefoot and with no food and water. How can anybody be okay after watching this? I can’t do much except for donating money. I urge the Government to create an authorised NGO or pan-India initiative to ensure that help reaches out to them,” Kapoor says.

Lauding the efforts of actor Sonu Sood, who booked 10 buses and sent 350 migrant workers to Karnataka from Mumbai, Kapoor says that everyone who is in an affluent position have to come up with practical solutions like these.  



While many are doing their bit by distributing food packets, Kapoor, 67, points out, “The help is only restricted to their nearby place. How can one reach those people who are on the highways? We should run all the local buses to reach them and get them to a proper shelter care. And that only the Government can do. Crores of rupees have been donated for the relief funds but it has not reached the migrants. This problem could have been solved in a week’s time but people didn’t take action at the right time.”

And the actor fears that after all this hardship, the migrants might not come back to the city ever. “The city where they came to for earning their livelihood has now no place for them now. Instead of coming back to all this, they might stay in their home town and survive on the bare minimum,” Kapoor says.

