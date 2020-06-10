Shakti Kapoor’s reason for carrying a drum on his head will crack you up: ‘I am going to buy liquor’

Actor Shakti Kapoor is excited about the lockdown getting lifted for a specific reason. On Wednesday, he shared a hilarious video of him carrying a large drum on his head. And the reason will crack you up.

The video shows Shakti in a pair of black shorts and black T-shirt, walking out his home towards a car, carrying a red drum. Someone from behind the camera asks him where he is off to. “Daaru lene jaa raha hu (going to get the booze),” he says with a straight face. The man making the video then asks him to get enough for the rest of the building as well.

Shakti’s fans found the video hilarious. “OMG thisss is sooo cutteeee sir ........well done,” read a comment. “Crime Master GoGo ... Mogambo ka Bhatija hu....Aaya hu to kuch le kar hi jaunga,” someone wrote in a comment.

Shakti has been in lockdown with his family since it was announced. Recently, he posted an emotional video talking about the plight of migrants of the country. He said he had been getting messages from random people who are stuck in Mumbai, asking for help.

“My heart cries looking at the condition of the migrants. There was a woman who gave birth to a child on the road and after some time, she continued to walk. Some are surviving by eating leaves, while others are dying of hunger and run over by trains and vehicles. There are small children as well who are walking miles, barefoot and with no food and water. How can anybody be okay after watching this? I can’t do much except for donating money. I urge the Government to create an authorised NGO or pan-India initiative to ensure that help reaches out to them,” he said in the video.

