Shakuntala Devi actors Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra dance without music, watch funny video

Shakuntala Devi actors Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra believe work can be a lot of fun too. Watch a video shared by Vidya.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 12:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra play mother and daughter in Shakuntala Devi.

Actor Vidya Balan, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share a funny video of Sanya Malhotra and her dancing without any music playing in the background. The two are clearly having loads of fun too.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “On set Madness @sanyamalhotra_ ... captured by the mad hatter who is the go-to #BiopicQueen @niharikabhasinkhan21.” Sanya reacted to the video, dropping a bunch of laughing face emojis.

 

Actor Mrunal Thakur reacted to the video and wrote: “Hahaha.... you guys.” Costume designer Niharika Bhasin Khan, who was also mentioned in the caption, wrote: “I love my description.”



In the video, Vidya who is wearing a yellow apron over a cream-coloured shirt is swaying, seemingly to music, where there is none. At one point, we see someone ringing a bell. Minutes later, Sanya emerges from behind and dances as well.

Vidya and Sanya will be see next in Shakuntala Devi, where they play mother and daughter respectively. Helmed by Anu Menon, the movie will also stars Jisshu Sengupta in supporting role.

The film, which will be released on July 31 on Amazon Prime, saw the release of its music earlier this month.

Speaking about the film, Vidya had told PTI earlier that there are moments of self-doubt in her life, but playing a character like mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi, who owned her choices, acts like a source of inspiration. The actor said the biopic strengthened her belief that it is okay for women to claim ownership on their lives without being apologetic. “She owned her choices and stood her ground. Her story definitely inspired me and has shown me that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in life.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says Aaradhya asked him not to cry and said ‘you’ll be home soon’, pens an open letter to haters

“Shakuntala Devi enjoyed the attention and she couldn’t understand the world saying that ‘You are a wife now or you are a mother and your priorities should change.’ She had this gift and she wanted to celebrate it. She was someone who wanted it all and had it all,” she added.

The biographical drama touches upon the various events in the life of Shakuntala Devi, whose ability to solve complex mathematical problems swiftly, made her famous as the “human computer”.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

