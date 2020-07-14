Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shakuntala Devi’s trailer arrives on July 15, watch Vidya Balan’s short teaser declaring ‘there are no rules in maths, only magic’

Shakuntala Devi’s trailer arrives on July 15, watch Vidya Balan’s short teaser declaring ‘there are no rules in maths, only magic’

Announcing the release of the trailer of Shakuntala Devi biopic, Vidya Balan on Tuesday, shared a short teaser. Watch.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vidya Balan as math wizard Shakuntala Devi in a biopic of the same name.

Actor Vidya Balan took to Twitter to announce the unveiling of the trailer of her upcoming biopic on math wizard Shakuntala Devi. She also released a short teaser to make the announcement.

The teaser features the poster of the film. In the teaser, she says how in maths “there are no rules, just magic” before saying that the trailer arrives tomorrow (Wednesday, July 15). She also introduces herself as ‘myself Shakuntala’ and then continues asking all to get prepared to meet “my best friend maths”. Cheers of children can be heard in the background.

 

Earlier this month, online video streaming service Amazon Prime Video had announced that Vidya Balan’s much-awaited film - Shakuntala Devi - will get its global premiere on July 31. The announcement of the global premiere of the film was made through a video of Vidya where she is seen asking viewers to solve several challenging mathematics problems. The video ended with Vidya giving the answer of the questions as ‘31072020’ and announcing that film will release on July 31 (31/07/2020) on Amazon Prime Video.



Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, the biographical drama stars Vidya in the lead, essaying the role of the globally renowned Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.

Also read: Baby Tiger Shroff plays in Jackie’s arms, teen Hrithik Roshan tags along with dad in video from 90’s award ceremony. Watch

The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the endearing story of Shakuntala Devi from July 31. The flick was earlier slated to hit the big screens on May 8 but was postponed due to the shuttering of cinema theatres due to coronavirus outbreak.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

England vs West Indies: Gough suggests England rotate Archer and Wood
Jul 14, 2020 13:35 IST
Charu Asopa responds to husband Rajeev Sen: ‘No one brainwashing me’
Jul 14, 2020 13:37 IST
From Chatbot to global audience, Reliance AGM tomorrow to have many firsts
Jul 14, 2020 13:28 IST
WBBSE Board Result 2020 Date: West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result tomorrow, 12th result on July 17
Jul 14, 2020 13:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.