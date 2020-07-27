Shakuntala Devi song Paheli: Vidya Balan vows to be the best mom to Sanya Malhotra. Watch

Amazon Prime Video has shared a new song from their upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi. Titled Paheli, it shows the sometimes sweet, sometimes salty relationship between Shakuntala Devi and her daughter, played by Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra, respectively.

The songs begins with an angry Vidya telling her husband Paritosh Banerjee (played by Jisshu Sengupta) that she will become the best mother in the world. What follows is a montage of her and Sanya, living a blissful life together in London. They watch movies together, enjoy picnics in the park, ride bikes and are each others’ best friends.

Vidya has said working on the biopic strengthened her belief that it is okay for women to claim ownership of their lives without being apologetic. “She owned her choices and stood her ground. Her story definitely inspired me and has shown me that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in life,” Vidya told PTI in an interview.

“Shakuntala Devi enjoyed the attention and she couldn’t understand the world saying that ‘You are a wife now or you are a mother and your priorities should change.’ She had this gift and she wanted to celebrate it. She was someone who wanted it all and had it all,” she added.

Directed by Anu Menon, the biographical drama touches upon the various events in the life of Shakuntala Devi, whose ability to solve complex mathematical problems swiftly, made her famous as the “human computer”.

In a press statement, Sanya had said, “I’m super excited that Shakuntala Devi will be releasing on Amazon Prime, it feels like I have a special relationship with Amazon because even Photograph and Pataakha had released there it received a huge response. I’m looking forward to the audience seeing Shakuntala Devi and overall I’m happy that in such times, we are able to keep the audience entertained.”

The film is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

