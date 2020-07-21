Shakuntala Devi song Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi: Vidya Balan offers motivation amid exam results, watch

Vidya Balan has unveiled the first song titled Paas Nahi Toh Fail Nahi from her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi, as students get results of their exams across the country. It shows her solving super complicated math equations as she teaches students with a childlike enthusiasm. It gives a message to the students that they must not be afraid of math as its nothing but magic.

Watch Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi here

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the peppy song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and penned by Vayu.

The film’s trailer, unveiled last week, gave a sneak peek into the adventures of the protagonist and her love for numbers that she valued above everything else in her life. Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Talking about the song launch at a virtual event, Vidya said, “I am very excited to launch the first song from Shakuntala Devi – the movie, with 5000 students of DAV schools and colleges, from over 100 cities. Aptly titled – Pass Nahi to Fail Nahi, this song is really close to my heart as it brings out an interesting way to interact with numbers and tries to drive away the math phobia that many experience in a very fun and peppy way. It felt incredible to share the platform with young minds over a fun and exciting virtual session. A different yet amazing experience as we embrace the new normal. I really hope that the audience will continue to shower love and praise on this song as much as they appreciated the trailer.”

Talking about the film, Vidya said, “Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating. Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster. A direct release on Prime Video will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience.”

Directed by Anu Menon, the film is slated to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 31. It was among the first major movies to head to a digital platform owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has led to the closing of cinema screens across the country.

