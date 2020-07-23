Shakuntala Devi song Rani Hindustani: Vidya Balan wins hearts with her unbeatable confidence, watch

A new song titled Raja Hindustani from the film Shakuntala Devi released on Thursday. It shows lead actor Vidya Balan learning the ropes of an English lifestyle upon her arrival in London. It shows her awe-inspiring journey as she polishes her English and even masters extremely difficult tongue twisters to fit into the new surroundings. She not just picks up a modern lifestyle with ease but also becomes everyone’s favourite with her humour and confidence.

The empowering song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and is composed by composer duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song are penned by noted lyricist Vayu.

Watch Rani Hindustani here

Talking about the song Rani Hindustani, Sachin-Jigar said, “ Shakuntala Devi’s life is very inspiring. Apart from her mathematical prowess, there’s so much that people don’t know about her life. She was a confident and independent woman and we needed to capture that essence in the song. Vayu has beautifully penned the words and like always, Sunidhi has brought the song to life with her incredible voice. Vidya Balan’s charm and brilliant screen presence makes it a perfect treat for the audience. We hope that the audiences will enjoy and love the song.”

Shakuntala Devi had inked her name in the Guinness Book of World Records by multiplying two 13-digit numbers. Vidya says the biopic strengthened her belief that it is okay for women to claim ownership of their lives without being apologetic. “She owned her choices and stood her ground. Her story definitely inspired me and has shown me that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in life,” she told PTI in an interview.

“Shakuntala Devi enjoyed the attention and she couldn’t understand the world saying that ‘You are a wife now or you are a mother and your priorities should change.’ She had this gift and she wanted to celebrate it. She was someone who wanted it all and had it all,” she added.

Directed by Anu Menon, the biographical drama touches upon the various events in the life of Shakuntala Devi, whose ability to solve complex mathematical problems swiftly, made her famous as the “human computer”. It premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 31. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

