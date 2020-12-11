Shanaya Kapoor couldn’t resist commenting on Suhana Khan’s ‘beauty’ in latest pic. See here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, on Friday took to Instagram to share a new picture. She appears to be missing her friend, who was featured in the picture with her.

“Misss uuu,” Suhana captioned her post. Her cousin, Alia Chhiba, left a bunch of smiling emojis in the comments section, while Suhana’s friend, Shanaya Kapoor called her a ‘beauty’.

Suhana is a student at New York University, and often posts updates from her life as a college student. However, she has been stationed in Mumbai for most of the year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. She accompanied her family to the UAE recently, where she was spotted on several occasions at the 2020 Indian Premier League matches.

During her stay in Dubai, Suhana and Alia had shared several social media updates -- from fancy dinners to lazy days by the pool. Suhana also posted pictures from Shah Rukh’s birthday celebrations at the Burj Khalifa.She made headlines in September for her frank post about having faced colourism. “I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” she’d written.

Suhana is expected to join the film industry after completing her education. Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

