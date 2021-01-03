Sharat Saxena’s old interview goes viral, film exhibitors request Salman Khan to release Radhe only in theatres

Kareena Kapoor designs her ‘dream home’ ahead of arrival of her second child, shares a glimpse. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a picture of herself from her new Mumbai apartment which is currently being redesigned. She called it her ‘dream home’.

Fans believe Katrina Kaif, Isabelle celebrated New Year with Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny in Alibaug. Here’s proof

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumoured to be dating and fans also seem to have discovered proof that they spent their New Year together as well. If their pictures are anything to go by, they are seemingly at a holiday home in Alibaug with their siblings.

Film exhibitor associations plead with Salman Khan not to release Radhe on OTT: ‘Films are to theatres what fuel is to a car’

Multiple film exhibitor associations have written to actor Salman Khan, asking him not to release his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on a digital platform. The exhibitors believe that having the film release on big screen might just bring audiences back to theatres after the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharat Saxena’s emotional old interview goes viral, actor shares how he was ignored for 30 years: ‘Directors saw me as junior artist’

A 2018 interview of veteran actor Sharat Saxena is going viral on social media. In the emotional interview to CINTAA (Cine & TV Artists Association), Sharat spoke about how he was typecast in Bollywood for 30 years simply because he looked fit.

Kiara Advani says she is taking her own pictures in Maldives as fans speculate romantic vacation with Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Kiara Advani seems to be throwing her fans off the scent with her latest Instagram update. On Saturday, she took to social media to share some red hot pictures of herself, enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. Despite wide speculation among her fans that her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra is also with her, she maintained in her latest post that she is alone.

