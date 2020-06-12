Shashank Khaitan warns fans against fake casting calls for Mr Lele: ‘Please do not get scammed by such frauds’

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan has issued a cautionary word against fraudsters making fake casting calls for his shelved film Mr Lele. He took to Instagram on Friday to share a message for his fans.

“Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. Mr Lele is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe,” he captioned his Instagram post. An accompanying note read, “URGENT - I have recieved many messages and emails from actors that someone, going by the name Nitesh Sharma Casting, is claming to be a casting director for Dharma Productions and the film Mr. Lele. He is asking for money for auditions and other favours. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FALSE ... No one by this name works for Dharma. Also we are not casting for Mr Lele, as the film is not happening at present.”

Mr Lele was announced earlier this year with Varun Dhawan as the lead. However, it was shelved in March. “Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. Its a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place,” Shashank wrote in his note in March. “I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr. Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life,” he added.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor are waiting for lockdown to end: ‘On our way to get some cocktails after the lockdown’

Varun retweeted his note and wrote, “No one asks you when you left for the journey but only about when you arrive. Soon.”

Varun’s fans were miffed at the shelving. The actor-director duo has previously collaborated on films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They also announced a film titled Rannbhoomi in 2018 but the project never took off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more