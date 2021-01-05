Sections
Shashi Tharoor responds to Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal: ‘I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you’

Shashi Tharoor has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal to his call for housework to be recognised as a salaried profession. Here’s what he said.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 20:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor has responded to Kangana Ranaut.

Politician and author, Shashi Tharoor, has responded to actor Kangana Ranaut’s rebuttal to his call for homemaking to be designated a salaried profession. Earlier on Tuesday, Kangana had said, “we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom.”

In response, Tharoor tweeted, “I agree w/ @KanganaTeam that there are so many things in a homemaker’s life that are beyond price. But this is not about those things: it’s about recognising the value of unpaid work & also ensuring a basic income to every woman. I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you!”

 

In his original tweet, he had supported actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s ‘idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession’. He’d written, “This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power& autonomy & create near-universal basic income.”



Kangana had responded, “Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home,stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary.”

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut opposes Shashi Tharoor, Kamal Haasan over pay for homemakers: ‘Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love’

Responding to another Twitter user, she called the idea of paying someone and making them into an ‘employee’ a ‘painful’ thought. Kangana later patted herself on the back for believing that she could hold conversations on a plethora of topics. “Lot of people are jealous of my ability to debate on almost any topic how I peel psychological layers of my opponents and penetrate like X ray in to any subject. Don’t be jealous or angry try and sharpen your intellect and really truly invest yourself in your surroundings,” she wrote.

