Shatrughan Sinha bats for Kangana Ranaut: ‘Most of the people speak against her because they are very jealous’

Shatrughan Sinha says people are jealous of Kangana Ranaut and that is why they speak against her.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 07:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Shatrughan Sinha has extended support to Kangana Ranaut.

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has said that people speaking against Kangana Ranaut are jealous of her success. Kangana has been speaking about how a certain section in Bollywood gangs up against a few talented ‘outsiders’.

Speaking with Republic TV in an interview, Shatrughan said, “Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery.”

After Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, Kangana has been sharing speaking about nepotism and favouritism in the film industry. Shatrughan, whose daughter Sonakshi Sinha was also targeted on social media, has now extended support to Manikarnika star.

Shatrughan also took a dig at Karan Johar’s chat show and said, “During our era, there was no ‘Koffee with Arjun’. These kinds of planned events are what cause controversies. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry doesn’t belong to one person that anyone can say, ‘Let’s boycott this person’ or ‘remove this person from the industry.’”



He added rhetorically, “Who are you to say that? How did you enter the industry and what have you done in life?”

