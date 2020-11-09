Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shatrughan Sinha on Firoz Nadiadwala: ‘He is a teetotaller, godfearing human being, consuming drugs not in his DNA’

Shatrughan Sinha on Firoz Nadiadwala: ‘He is a teetotaller, godfearing human being, consuming drugs not in his DNA’

Shatrughan Sinha has said that arrest of the wife of producer Firoz Nadiadwala over possession of drugs was ‘simply preposterous’. He hoped that Firoz would get justice.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 14:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shatrughan Sinha has come to the defence of his friend, Firoz Nadiadwala.

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has come to the defence of producer Firoz Nadiadwala. In a recent interview he said he just could not believe that drugs could be found at his residence. He said the producer was a teetotaller so consuming drugs was a far cry.

On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested his wife Shabana Saeed after 10 grams of cannabis was found from their Juhu residence.

Speaking to Spotboye, Shatrughan said: “I know the law will take its course. And I’ve full faith in our legal system. And I completely believe in making our country drugs-free. But to say that Firoz had drugs in his house and to arrest his sweet good-natured wife for possession of drugs, is simply preposterous. Yeh to kal koi bhi kisi ke bare kuch bhi bol sakta hai (anyone can say anything about anyone). I cannot believe this to be true about Firoz.”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna addresses boycott calls against Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, trolls sharing her morphed pics: ‘I am flattered’

He further spoke of his long association with Firoz and how he found it hard to believe that drugs were found in his house. He continued, “I’ve worked in his films. More than professional, we share a personal relationship for many years. Firoz comes home regularly with his wife and we also visit him. Whenever he comes home, he drinks only tea. Yes, Firoz is a teetotaller , and a god-fearing religious, kind, generous human being. Consuming drugs is simply not in his DNA. And to arrest his wife for drug possession…I can’t think of anything more outrageous.” He added that Firoz took no intoxicants.

Shatrughan also said that he felt Firoz was being framed, adding that he had many enemies in the film industry. He added that Firoz should get justice.

