Shatrughan Sinha reveals niece Preeta was closely associated with Kamala Harris, shares pic

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha celebrates Kamala Harris’ win and informs how his US-based niece was closely associated with the vice-president elect.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 13:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shatrughan Sinha said his US-based niece worked closely with Kamala Harris.

Many Indian celebs have reacted to the win of Kamala Harris and have highlighted her Indian heritage. Among those to join in the celebrations was actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, who also drew attention to his family’s association with US vice president - elect.

Taking to Twitter, he mentioned how his niece, Preet Sinha, daughter of his elder brother was closely associated with Kamala. He wrote: “Heartiest congratulations! As the world is overjoyed with your @JoeBiden spectacular & most deserving win! Also we must not forget the desirable, elegant, wonderful,intelligent intellectual par excellence @KamalaHarris on her most expected win. Kudos!”

 

 



 

“Here she is seen with my niece, like daughter, Preeta Sinha d/o my elder brother Dr.Lakhan Sinha who along with her young team has been very closely associated with the most deserving Kamala Harris, favourite of India/Indians being deeply involved in the USA Presidential Election, supporting, promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless!”

He also shared a picture of Preeta with Kamala, which also featured in Preeta’s unverified Instagram account, but one which is followed by actor and daughter of Shatrughan, Sonakshi Sinha.

Also read: Shardul Pandit says he entered Bigg Boss 14 house without protein shakes because he ‘didn’t have money’

A number of other Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to celebrate the win of Kamala. Kareena shared a picture with a quote by Kamala and wrote: “My mother would look at me and she’d say, ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things. But make sure you are not the last.”

