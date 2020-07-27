Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shatrughan Sinha says Govinda was shunned by Bollywood after his bad phase: ‘He was better than 99% of actors’

Shatrughan Sinha says Govinda was shunned by Bollywood after his bad phase: ‘He was better than 99% of actors’

Shatrughan Sinha has said that Govinda was a better actor than ‘99% actors’ but was shunned by Bollywood after he witnessed a tough phase in his career.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shatrughan Sinha has said that Govinda was a ‘brilliant’ actor.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has said that Govinda was a brilliant actor who was shunned by Bollywood after he witnessed a bad phase in his career. Speaking to Republic TV, he said one of Govinda’s under-production films was ‘taken over due to some people’.

“There’s one actor, who everyone is trying to forget these days but he is really brilliant, better than 99% actors, Govinda. Complete actor. See what happened to him over time and how it was done,” he said. “The way Govinda developed himself as an artist like Kishore Kumar, Sonu Nigam, he has taught himself and persevered in the industry.. The way he kept learning..especially his dancing and his timings.. he became an institution in himself.. good actors got inspired by him and mimicking him. But when his time wasn’t so great, they started shunning him out. I saw how his film, which was in production, was taken over due to some people. The film was already made but he still had to suffer through all of this”

Govinda, too, had recently talked about Bollywood being dictated by a few people. “Earlier whoever was talented, got work. Every film would get equal opportunity in theatres. But now, there are four or five people who dictate the whole business. They decide if they want to let films of those who aren’t close to them, release properly or not. Some of my good films also didn’t get the right kind of release. But, things are changing now,” he had said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Shatrughan also showed solidarity with Kangana Ranaut in the same interview. “Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery,” he had said.



