Shatrughan Sinha says Karan Johar cannot be blamed in Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘He has worked to get where he is’

After voicing his support for Kangana Ranaut, veteran Shatrughan Sinha has now defended Karan Johar, saying that he cannot be blamed in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shatrughan said Karan cannot break anyone’s career.

“It is unfair and futile to blame Karan Johar for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. First of all, who is Karan Johar to make or break careers? I don’t think he sees himself that way at all,” he said. Shatrughan added that apart from launching star kids such as Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Karan also gave work to first time filmmakers.

“I don’t think anyone can break your destiny. Jo kismet mein likha hai wohi hoga (You’ll get what’s written in your destiny). When I came to Mumbai from Patna, I just had a few hundred rupees in my pocket. I was determined to be an actor at any cost. I had to face a lot of insults. I never forgot them,” he said. Shatrughan added that he has worked with Karan’s father Yash Johar and believes Karan made a name for himself through hard work. “Karan’s father (producer Yash Johar) was a lovely kind man. I worked with him. My daughter has worked with Karan. He has worked to get where he is. Being born in a film family doesn’t automatically qualify you for success. Likewise being an outsider doesn’t disqualify you from stardom. And Sushant was a very successful star,” he said.

Earlier last month, Shatrughan had praised Kangana for her bravery in calling out powerful filmmakers and studio houses to their continues monopoly in Bollywood. Karan’s name was always high up on her list. Speaking with Republic TV in an interview, Shatrughan had said, “Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery.”

Shatrughan had also taken a dig at Karan Johar’s chat show and said, “During our era, there was no ‘Koffee with Arjun’. These kinds of planned events are what cause controversies. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry doesn’t belong to one person that anyone can say, ‘Let’s boycott this person’ or ‘remove this person from the industry.’”

