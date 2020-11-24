Shefali Shah on Delhi Crime winning the International Emmy Awards 2020: This belongs to the entire team

Shefali Shah is on cloud nine after her web show Delhi Crime won the Best Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards 2020.

“I started screaming like a maniac the moment they announced the winner,” says an elated Shefali Shah. Any why not? Delhi Crime winning the Best Drama Series award did made 48th International Emmy Awards 2020 an eventful experience for everyone watching the virtual ceremony sitting in India on Monday night.

Shah, who headlined the web show helmed by Richie Mehta that released last year in March on Netflix, is yet to come to terms with the win. Her phone hasn’t stopped ringing and buzzing with endless messages. And yes she couldn’t sleep the entire night.

“Just the show by itself gave me a new lease of life. It changed a lot for me,” she continues, “I mean I was shouting so much that I think the host (TV, film and stage actor Richard Kind) and Richie Mehta sitting in London heard me. I’m so much proud to be a part of the show… Honestly, this win belongs to the entire team. I cannot take the responsibility on my own. I can’t wait to celebrate this with them all.” The show also stars actors Rajesh Tailang,Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain.

The actor finished jumping with joy and hugging her family, who, she shares, had to deal with her over excitement.

“Vipul (Amrutlal Shah; filmmaker) and my younger one (Maurya; 17) didn’t shout like me. Maurya was like ‘What are you saying mom’ and Vipul just went Oh my God! And the first call I made was to my elder son Aryaman (elder son; 18), who’s in UK for his exams. When I told him about it and he was like ‘why didn’t you tell me earlier, we would’ve watched it together… I’m so proud of you’,” she shares.

Delhi Crime that revolves around the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya case sees Shah portray a Deputy Commissioner of Police entitled to nab the culprits. Along with Delhi Crime, actor Arjun Mathur was nominated for Best Actor category for his performance in Made In Heaven and the web series Four More Shots Please! was nominated in Best Comedy Series.

“The story needed to taken to the world. I’m possessive and partial to the show. For me it has always been a winner. The nomination at the Emmys was a humbling experience because here we’re talking about shows that are picked from across the globe,” she shares adding that in times like these, such news does usher in a lot of positivity.

Talking about how much a difference an international honour makes and the kind of added importance one gets after such a win, Shah begins by saying that the response around the show has been unprecedented since the beginning.

“Yes there’s another stamp on it now and it does make a difference. But irrespective, even if hadn’t won, the show is a winner for me. One of the first awards that we won was at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. We also went to Sundance Film Festival. So every time you get that kind of recognition, it’s incredible,” says the National award winning actor.

Shah also praises web in the way it broadened the horizon for all. “Delhi Crime dropped in 191 countries, so that’s the reach. And then the kind of roles you get here. It isn’t just about a hero and heroine, it’s about the story. Every character has its importance,” she adds.

Ask if she thinks this win will convert into more opportunities and pat comes her reply, “I’ve always been greedy. I think every actor is greedy for good parts and stories, and it should be that way. So I’m waiting for some incredible work and I’m sure it’ll come my way.”

