Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime wins big at 48th International Emmys, Juhi Chawla says she had no fondness for children

Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime wins big at 48th International Emmys, Juhi Chawla says she had no fondness for children

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Delhi Crime, a fictionalised account of the 2012 Delhi rape case, won the best drama series at the 48th International Emmys. Juhi Chawla, a mother of two, said she always found children a nuisance till she had her own.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 13:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Crime is a Netflix series based on December 2012 Delhi rape case. Juhi Chawla, who had worked in a number of films with children in them, said she had no fondness for kids.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series

Delhi Crime, a fictionalised retelling of 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder, has been adjudged the Best Drama series at the 48th International Emmy Awards. Here’s a complete winners’ list.

Read more here

Juhi Chawla: ‘I had no fondness for children, found them a nuisance’

Actor Juhi Chawla, mother to two, has said that motherhood has changed her. The actor said that despite doing films with children, she had no fondness for them and found them a nuisance.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra calls mother Madhu ‘nani’ as she unites with actor’s pet pooch Diana, see their pic

Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of her mother Dr Madhumalati Chopra united with her pet dog, Diana. See their picture here.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi cheers for Kavita Kaushik as she saves Eijaz Khan from nominations

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi cheered for Kavita Kaushik on Monday, emphasising on her graceful behaviour as she saved her frenemy Eijaz Khan from nominations while setting aside their differences.

Read more here

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 from kidney ailment

Actor Ashiesh Roy has passed away at the age of 55. The Sasural Simar Ka and Banegi Apni Baat actor was suffering from a kidney ailment for a long time.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Nov 24, 2020 13:44 IST
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Nov 24, 2020 13:10 IST
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Nov 24, 2020 12:35 IST
Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter
Nov 24, 2020 14:00 IST

latest news

BB 14 promo: Aly gets violent as Kavita Kaushik calls herself his ‘baap’
Nov 24, 2020 14:06 IST
‘Still annoys me that we lost Test series to India’
Nov 24, 2020 14:07 IST
Rajesh Tailang: I was the only person who was sure that we would win
Nov 24, 2020 14:00 IST
Karvy Stock Broking expelled from NSE, declared defaulter
Nov 24, 2020 14:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.