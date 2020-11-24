Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime wins big at 48th International Emmys, Juhi Chawla says she had no fondness for children

Delhi Crime is a Netflix series based on December 2012 Delhi rape case. Juhi Chawla, who had worked in a number of films with children in them, said she had no fondness for kids.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series

Delhi Crime, a fictionalised retelling of 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder, has been adjudged the Best Drama series at the 48th International Emmy Awards. Here’s a complete winners’ list.

Juhi Chawla: ‘I had no fondness for children, found them a nuisance’

Actor Juhi Chawla, mother to two, has said that motherhood has changed her. The actor said that despite doing films with children, she had no fondness for them and found them a nuisance.

Priyanka Chopra calls mother Madhu ‘nani’ as she unites with actor’s pet pooch Diana, see their pic

Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of her mother Dr Madhumalati Chopra united with her pet dog, Diana. See their picture here.

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi cheers for Kavita Kaushik as she saves Eijaz Khan from nominations

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi cheered for Kavita Kaushik on Monday, emphasising on her graceful behaviour as she saved her frenemy Eijaz Khan from nominations while setting aside their differences.

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 from kidney ailment

Actor Ashiesh Roy has passed away at the age of 55. The Sasural Simar Ka and Banegi Apni Baat actor was suffering from a kidney ailment for a long time.

