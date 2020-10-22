Sections
Shehzad Deol says it is unfair to not allow an audience vote, Priyanka Chopra speaks on her memoir Unfinished

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Shehzad Deol, in an interview, said that had audience been allowed to vote, he would not have been their choice for eviction. Priyanka Chopra talked about her memoir, Unfinished.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 12:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shehzad Deol was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Wednesday. Priyanka Chopra discussed her memoir, Unfinished, in an interview.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Shehzad Deol on eviction from Bigg Boss: ‘If evictions happen through in-house voting, then Jasmin Bhasin would be next’

Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol is confident that if a poll or audience vote were to be conducted, he would not be the audience’s choice for eviction.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra talks about her memoir Unfinished, says ‘resilience, grace under fire’ needed to chase dreams

Priyanka Chopra, in a new interview, has spoken about her book, Unfinished. She also spoke about her journey in the entertainment business, being a star and her struggle so far.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14 contestants’ salaries revealed; Rubina Dilaik is highest-paid, Sidharth Shukla earned a bomb for 2 weeks: report

Rubina Dilaik is the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 14, while Shehzad Deol earned the least per week, according to a new report. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla made the most money of the three ‘seniors’.

Read more here

Saif Ali Khan dismisses reports of him buying back Pataudi Palace, calls Rs 800 crore price tag ‘a massive exaggeration’

Saif Ali Khan, dismissing reports of him buying back Pataudi Palace, has called his ancestral home’s Rs 800 crore price tag ‘a massive exaggeration’.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Kamya Punjabi mock Pavtira-Eijaz fight, call it ‘Hindi film ka spoof’

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were seen having a severe fight. Now, keen Bigg Boss followers, model Aly Goni and ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi have reacted to the developments.

Read more here

