Shekhar Kapur dedicates Paani to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance'

Insisting that he will not make Paani with partners ‘that walk in arrogance’, Shekhar Kapur dedicates the film to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sushant was supposed to work with Shekhar Kapur in Paani.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has said he will dedicate his ambitious project, Paani, to Sushant Singh Rajput if it gets made ever. Sushant was supposed to play the main role in the film that has been in the pipeline for many years.

Shekhar tweeted Wednesday, “If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance.”

 

Last month, Shekhar had talked about how excited Sushant was about Paani. “He was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me and do Paani. The great thing about Sushant that I noticed was that acting did not stop with rehearsing the lines or reading the script or doing the movements. His interest went way beyond... Every time I had a meeting with the production designer or the DOP or VFX team, he was there,” the filmmaker said. After months of prep, Paani was shelved due to the producers Yash Raj Films backing out of the project.



Also read: A Suitable Boy: Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala are all set for celebration in new still

Shekhar also revealed Sushant’s reaction to the film being shelved. “Jab film bandh ho gayi (When the film was shelved ) and he realised he wasn’t doing the film, bohot roya woh. Main bhi roya. Woh rota tha toh main bhi rota tha saath-saath (He cried a lot, I also cried a lot. I cried whenever he cried) because I was also passionately and deeply involved with it. Humari zindagiyaan hi kuch aisi hoti hai (Such is our life) - ups and downs. Aur yeh jo lafz hai - depression… Aisa nahi hai main keh raha hoon ki depression nahi hoti, main aisa keh raha hoon ki depression ek lafz hai jiske saath hum khel lete hai (Our lives are full of ups and downs. This term - ‘depression’... I am not saying that depression does not exist, I am saying that we play with depression). As creative people, it is an emotion that we play with.”

Sushant died June 14 by suicide.

