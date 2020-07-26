Shekhar Kapur recalls scenes from Kangana Ranaut’s Queen and Fashion as he praises her ‘power as an actor’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has posted a tweet in appreciation of the brilliant acting skills of Kangana Ranaut, who is currently making headlines for her statements. He remembered a scene from Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Fashion and praised her performance that got Kangana her first National Film Award for best actor in a supporting role.

Shekhar tweeted Sunday morning, “Fashion, the film. A Young girl nervous, emotionally wrecked Drugged. Her name being announced on stage. She was after all, a top model. It was one shot. Kangana transformed herself from a wreck to a Diva as she walked on the ramp. It was genius acting. Unforgettable @KanganaTeam.”

When Kangana’s team thanked Shekhar with a “Thank you sir,” he responded to them, “At the heart of everything thats going on, is your undeniable power as an actor. I cant forget that scene in Queen where you tried to dance with Cab driver in Paris. It was innocent funny, yes. But you brought in the beginnings of transformation of the character so beautifully.”

Also read: Sona Mohapatra says Ram Sampath was targeted by ‘illiterate self-important’ gang, took 2 years to recover post Raees

Soon, Kangana’s team also shared a glimpse of the scene that Shekhar mentioned by sharing a fan edit of her films.

Back in 2016, Shekhar had revealed he was in talks with Kangana for a film. “I had met Kangana one day and we spoke about a film. I am still writing it, and once I am done with it, I’m definitely going to make it. It’s on the lines of film Masoom,” he had told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Kangana has been in news of late as she has been constantly speaking about nepotism and favouritism in the film industry and demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide June 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more