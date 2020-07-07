Shekhar Suman admits he has ‘no family support, no political support’ in quest to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Shekhar Suman, who has taken it upon himself to bring justice to Sushant Singh Rajput, even though his death has been declared a suicide, has admitted that he doesn’t have family support or political support. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, he said that all he wants is a fair investigation into Sushant’s death.

“This is so disheartening, there is no family support, no political support,” he wrote. “Things are not conducive around us and yet even after 3 weeks we have kept Sushant alive and will keep doing so.This perhaps makes it the biggest movement so far.”

He added, “I Don’t see any reason why the Govt of India should not respond to millions of hearts bleeding for Sushant. All we are asking for is a fair investigation.Are we asking for too much? Have a heart.” Shekhar has been demanding a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death. The police has questioned several people connected to the late actor.

In a previous interview, the actor had said that his family isn’t supporting him in this crusade, and that reports of Sushant’s family being annoyed at him for meddling in a personal matter are false. He told SpotboyE, “I don’t believe that his family is upset and it’s completely untrue. Somebody has just spread that. Because when you start with any such movement, there are people who try to stop it and here also the same has happened.”

Shekhar’s son, actor Adhyayan Suman said in a recent interview to The Times of India that he understands why his father is taking these steps, as he knows the pain of losing a child. “When I was young I lost my brother Aayush and I think that’s where it is coming from. My father knows the pain of losing a son; I think it is the most difficult thing for a parent to go through,” Adhyayan had said. Shekhar’s elder son Aayush died due to a heart disease at the age of 11.

