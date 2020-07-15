Shekhar Suman backs out of ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ crusade, says family’s silence is making him ‘uncomfortable’

Actor Shekhar Suman, who has been on a crusade to seek justice for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has announced that he is backing down. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, according to the police, but Shekhar has been at the forefront of a conspiracy theory that suggests there is more to his death than meets the eye.

After daily tweets demanding a CBI probe into the matter, Shekhar on Wednesday wrote that MP Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the CBI be involved in the case. Shekhar said it was finally a ‘reason for all of us to be happy a wee bit’.

In subsequent tweets, the actor wrote that he has decided to take a backseat in the movement, because Sushant’s family hasn’t given him any indication to proceed. “Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it’s making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that,” he wrote.

He continued, “But i will be there behind all of you as a silent force.you have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice.Thank you each one of you.Thank you @Swamy39. Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness.That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us.”

In a July 7 tweet, Shekhar had admitted to having ‘no family support’. He had written, “This is so disheartening, there is no family support, no political support,” he wrote. “Things are not conducive around us and yet even after 3 weeks we have kept Sushant alive and will keep doing so.This perhaps makes it the biggest movement so far.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had asked fans to ‘have faith in God and his justice’ in a Facebook post dated July 12. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the kind of love and support you guys have shown.... I can’t thank you guys enough for giving our family strength & caring for us during this difficult time. Let’s have faith on God and his justice.... keep praying,” she had written.

