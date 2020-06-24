Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shekhar Suman demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, starts a forum

Shekhar Suman demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, starts a forum

Filmmaker-actor-singer Shekhar Suman has said that he has started a forum to demand CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 13:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sushant Singh Rajput died earlier this month.

Actor-filmmaker Shekhar Suman has revealed that he has started a forum to demand a probe by the CBI in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Shekhar also wrote all efforts must be made to ensure that such a tragedy is avoided in a future.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar wrote, “It’s crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note.My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. Sushant was a Bihari that’s why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own.” 

 

 



He further wrote, “Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support.”

 

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police have conformed death by suicide and that the actor was battling depression. His death have again brought focus on nepotism and cliques in the industry, with many believing that the actor was ostracised by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil issues appeal: ‘Rebel against nepotism, but don’t use Sushant Singh Rajput as a reason’

Shekhar had earlier written on Twitter, “A young life snuffed out..i remember him as an effervescent fun loving guy with no hang ups,loving, http://lovable.my competitor in Jhalak Dikhla Ja,from my home town Patna. i wish you fought your demons RIP Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Noida: Nearly 1,600 vehicle-owners penalised for flouting Covid-19 curbs
Jun 24, 2020 13:18 IST
‘Nothing comes close’: Kohli expresses love for Test cricket in Insta post
Jun 24, 2020 13:16 IST
Light pollution from cities poses serious threat to coastal species
Jun 24, 2020 13:12 IST
Telangana DOST Admissions 2020 schedule released, here’s how to apply for UG courses
Jun 24, 2020 13:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.